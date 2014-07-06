July 6 Andrew Flintoff said he "loved" making his county cricket comeback for Lancashire on Sunday, four years after retiring from the game.

The former England all-rounder did not bat in a Twenty20 Blast fixture at Worcestershire but he took two for 36 with the ball as Lancashire (229 for four) won by 50 runs.

"Apart from getting donged for 2 6's by a couple of cheeky kids, loved it," the 36-year-old said on his Twitter account.

Flintoff quit cricket in 2010 after the previous year's Ashes series success against Australia, having played in 79 tests, 141 one-dayers and seven Twenty20 internationals.

He made 80 first-class appearances for Lancashire and has been training with the county since the northern winter.

"It's something I never thought I'd say, that I played in the same team as Andrew Flintoff. It was a great experience and he did pretty well," said Lancashire team mate and England one-day international Jos Buttler.

"He's a legend of English cricket and you've got to pinch yourself that you're playing in the same team as him." (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Ed Osmond)