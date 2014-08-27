Aug 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the second Triangular Series match between Australia and South Africa on Wednesday in Harare, Zimbabwe
South Africa won toss and decided to bowl
Australia: Aaron Finch, Phillip Hughes, Mitchell Marsh, George Bailey (capt), Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Brad Haddin, James Faulkner, Mitchell Johnson, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson
South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (capt), Jean-Paul Duminy, David Miller, Ryan McLaren, Wayne Parnell, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir
Referees: Ian Gould (Umpire), Russell Tiffin (Umpire), Owen Chirombe (TV umpire), Javagal Srinath (Match referee)