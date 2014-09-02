Sept 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the fifth Triangular Series match between Australia and South Africa on Tuesday in Harare, Zimbabwe
South Africa won toss and decided to bowl
Australia: Aaron Finch, Phillip Hughes, Steven Smith, George Bailey (capt), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Brad Haddin, Mitchell Johnson, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Nathan Lyon
South Africa: Hashim Amla (capt), Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Jean-Paul Duminy, Ryan McLaren, Dale Steyn, Aaron Phangiso, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir
Referees: Aleem Dar (Umpire), Russell Tiffin (Umpire), Jeremiah Matibiri (TV umpire), Javagal Srinath (Match referee)