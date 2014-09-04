Cricket-Yasir spins Pakistan to test victory over Windies
April 25 Yasir Shah proved Pakistan's match-winner as they ended a six-test losing streak to beat West Indies by seven wickets in the first test in Jamaica on Tuesday.
Sept 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the sixth and final Triangular Series match between Zimbabwe and South Africa on Thursday in Harare, Zimbabwe Zimbabwe won toss and decided to bowl Zimbabwe: Vusi Sibanda, Sikandar Raza, Hamilton Masakadza, Brendan Taylor, Malcolm Waller, Sean Williams, Elton Chigumbura (capt), Prosper Utseya, Neville Madziva, John Nyumbu, Tendai Chatara South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Rilee Rossouw, AB de Villiers (capt), David Miller, Jean-Paul Duminy, Dale Steyn, Wayne Parnell, Aaron Phangiso, Morne Morkel Referees: Aleem Dar (Umpire), Jeremiah Matibiri (Umpire), Owen Chirombe (TV umpire), Javagal Srinath (Match referee)
April 25 Former Pakistan one-day international captain Azhar Ali and wicketkeeper-batsman Umar Akmal are back in the squad for June's Champions Trophy in England, the country's cricket board said on Tuesday.