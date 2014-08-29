Aug 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third Triangular Series match between Zimbabwe and South Africa on Friday in Harare, Zimbabwe
South Africa Innings
H. Amla st Taylor b Utseya 66
Q. de Kock c Chatara b Utseya 76
F. du Plessis c Raza b Nyumbu 15
R. Rossouw c Nyumbu b Utseya 0
D. Miller lbw b Utseya 0
J. Duminy lbw b Utseya 2
R. McLaren b Nyumbu 6
D. Steyn b Nyumbu 10
K. Abbott c Chigumbura b Chatara 6
A. Phangiso c Taylor b Chatara 13
I. Tahir not out 23
Extras (lb-2 w-12) 14
Total (all out, 49.5 overs) 231
Fall of wickets: 1-142 H. Amla,2-147 Q. de Kock,3-147 R. Rossouw,4-147 D. Miller,5-155 J. Duminy,6-163 F. du Plessis,7-179 R. McLaren,8-190 D. Steyn,9-195 K. Abbott,10-231 A. Phangiso
Bowling
J. Nyumbu 10 - 2 - 42 - 3(w-2)
T. Chatara 8.5 - 1 - 28 - 2(w-1)
B. Vitori 6 - 0 - 50 - 0
E. Chigumbura 2 - 0 - 19 - 0
S. Williams 10 - 0 - 37 - 0(w-2)
P. Utseya 10 - 0 - 36 - 5
S. Raza 1 - 0 - 9 - 0(w-3)
M. Waller 2 - 0 - 8 - 0
Zimbabwe Innings
T. Mawoyo run out (Miller, de Kock) 0
S. Raza c Miller b Tahir 35
H. Masakadza b Phangiso 25
B. Taylor b Phangiso 0
S. Williams c Amla b McLaren 46
M. Waller c Rossouw b Steyn 20
E. Chigumbura c Rossouw b Steyn 22
P. Utseya c de Kock b McLaren 5
J. Nyumbu c de Kock b McLaren 0
T. Chatara not out 6
B. Vitori c de Kock b Steyn 3
Extras (lb-2 w-6) 8
Total (all out, 38.3 overs) 170
Fall of wickets: 1-1 T. Mawoyo,2-43 H. Masakadza,3-46 B. Taylor,4-70 S. Raza,5-116 M. Waller,6-138 S. Williams,7-153 P. Utseya,8-153 J. Nyumbu,9-161 E. Chigumbura,10-170 B. Vitori
Bowling
D. Steyn 8.3 - 2 - 36 - 3
K. Abbott 6 - 0 - 36 - 0(w-3)
A. Phangiso 8 - 0 - 33 - 2
R. McLaren 7 - 0 - 24 - 3(w-3)
I. Tahir 8 - 0 - 32 - 1
J. Duminy 1 - 0 - 7 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Ian Gould
Umpire: Jeremiah Matibiri
TV umpire: Owen Chirombe
Match referee: Javagal Srinath
Result: South Africa won by 61 runs