Sept 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fifth Triangular Series match between Australia and South Africa on Tuesday in Harare, Zimbabwe
Australia Innings
A. Finch c Duminy b McLaren 16
P. Hughes c Miller b Phangiso 85
S. Smith c de Kock b Tahir 36
G. Maxwell c de Kock b Steyn 2
G. Bailey st de Kock b Phangiso 32
M. Marsh not out 86
B. Haddin c Phangiso b M. Morkel 11
M. Johnson run out (Phangiso) 2
M. Starc not out 1
Extras (lb-6 nb-2 w-3) 11
Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 282
Fall of wickets: 1-46 A. Finch,2-131 S. Smith,3-136 G. Maxwell,4-152 P. Hughes,5-187 G. Bailey,6-258 B. Haddin,7-281 M. Johnson
Did not bat: K. Richardson, N. Lyon
Bowling
D. Steyn 9 - 0 - 64 - 1
J. Duminy 4 - 0 - 24 - 0
M. Morkel 9 - 1 - 51 - 1(nb-2 w-1)
R. McLaren 8 - 0 - 56 - 1(w-2)
I. Tahir 10 - 0 - 42 - 1
A. Phangiso 10 - 0 - 39 - 2
South Africa Innings
H. Amla c Haddin b M. Marsh 17
Q. de Kock c Smith b Maxwell 1
F. du Plessis hit wkt b Richardson 126
A. de Villiers c Bailey b Lyon 6
J. Duminy c sub b M. Marsh 16
D. Miller b Johnson 3
R. McLaren c Smith b Richardson 24
D. Steyn run out (Smith) 5
A. Phangiso not out 3
M. Morkel b Johnson 0
I. Tahir c M. Marsh b Maxwell 2
Extras (lb-7 w-10) 17
Total (all out, 44 overs) 220
Fall of wickets: 1-9 Q. de Kock,2-36 H. Amla,3-64 A. de Villiers,4-93 J. Duminy,5-101 D. Miller,6-174 R. McLaren,7-206 D. Steyn,8-214 F. du Plessis,9-217 M. Morkel,10-220 I. Tahir
Bowling
M. Johnson 9 - 1 - 30 - 2(w-4)
G. Maxwell 4 - 0 - 22 - 2(w-2)
K. Richardson 8 - 0 - 38 - 2
M. Starc 8 - 1 - 47 - 0
M. Marsh 5 - 0 - 23 - 2
N. Lyon 10 - 0 - 53 - 1
Referees
Umpire: Aleem Dar
Umpire: Russell Tiffin
TV umpire: Jeremiah Matibiri
Match referee: Javagal Srinath
Result: Australia won by 62 runs