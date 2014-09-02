Sept 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fifth Triangular Series match between Australia and South Africa on Tuesday in Harare, Zimbabwe Australia Innings A. Finch c Duminy b McLaren 16 P. Hughes c Miller b Phangiso 85 S. Smith c de Kock b Tahir 36 G. Maxwell c de Kock b Steyn 2 G. Bailey st de Kock b Phangiso 32 M. Marsh not out 86 B. Haddin c Phangiso b M. Morkel 11 M. Johnson run out (Phangiso) 2 M. Starc not out 1 Extras (lb-6 nb-2 w-3) 11 Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 282 Fall of wickets: 1-46 A. Finch,2-131 S. Smith,3-136 G. Maxwell,4-152 P. Hughes,5-187 G. Bailey,6-258 B. Haddin,7-281 M. Johnson Did not bat: K. Richardson, N. Lyon Bowling D. Steyn 9 - 0 - 64 - 1 J. Duminy 4 - 0 - 24 - 0 M. Morkel 9 - 1 - 51 - 1(nb-2 w-1) R. McLaren 8 - 0 - 56 - 1(w-2) I. Tahir 10 - 0 - 42 - 1 A. Phangiso 10 - 0 - 39 - 2 South Africa Innings H. Amla c Haddin b M. Marsh 17 Q. de Kock c Smith b Maxwell 1 F. du Plessis hit wkt b Richardson 126 A. de Villiers c Bailey b Lyon 6 J. Duminy c sub b M. Marsh 16 D. Miller b Johnson 3 R. McLaren c Smith b Richardson 24 D. Steyn run out (Smith) 5 A. Phangiso not out 3 M. Morkel b Johnson 0 I. Tahir c M. Marsh b Maxwell 2 Extras (lb-7 w-10) 17 Total (all out, 44 overs) 220 Fall of wickets: 1-9 Q. de Kock,2-36 H. Amla,3-64 A. de Villiers,4-93 J. Duminy,5-101 D. Miller,6-174 R. McLaren,7-206 D. Steyn,8-214 F. du Plessis,9-217 M. Morkel,10-220 I. Tahir Bowling M. Johnson 9 - 1 - 30 - 2(w-4) G. Maxwell 4 - 0 - 22 - 2(w-2) K. Richardson 8 - 0 - 38 - 2 M. Starc 8 - 1 - 47 - 0 M. Marsh 5 - 0 - 23 - 2 N. Lyon 10 - 0 - 53 - 1 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Russell Tiffin TV umpire: Jeremiah Matibiri Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: Australia won by 62 runs