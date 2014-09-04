Sept 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the sixth and final Triangular Series match between Zimbabwe and South Africa on Thursday in Harare, Zimbabwe South Africa Innings Q. de Kock c Taylor b Chatara 2 H. Amla c Chigumbura b Madziva 14 F. du Plessis c Chigumbura b Nyumbu 121 R. Rossouw b Williams 36 A. de Villiers run out (Nyumbu) 16 J. Duminy c&b Madziva 51 D. Miller not out 10 W. Parnell not out 10 Extras (lb-2 w-9) 11 Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 271 Fall of wickets: 1-2 Q. de Kock,2-26 H. Amla,3-96 R. Rossouw,4-120 A. de Villiers,5-223 J. Duminy,6-246 F. du Plessis Did not bat: D. Steyn, A. Phangiso, M. Morkel Bowling T. Chatara 6 - 0 - 31 - 1(w-1) N. Madziva 6 - 0 - 53 - 2(w-4) J. Nyumbu 8 - 0 - 53 - 1 S. Williams 10 - 1 - 38 - 1 P. Utseya 10 - 0 - 55 - 0 M. Waller 10 - 0 - 39 - 0(w-1) Zimbabwe Innings V. Sibanda run out (de Villiers) 11 S. Raza c Miller b Parnell 29 H. Masakadza c de Villiers b M. Morkel 26 B. Taylor b Duminy 79 S. Williams c Amla b Duminy 3 E. Chigumbura c Miller b Rossouw 13 M. Waller c de Kock b Phangiso 17 P. Utseya c Amla b Steyn 0 N. Madziva run out (Miller, de Kock) 3 T. Chatara not out 10 J. Nyumbu lbw b Duminy 4 Extras (lb-1 nb-1 w-11) 13 Total (all out, 47.2 overs) 208 Fall of wickets: 1-31 V. Sibanda,2-46 S. Raza,3-77 H. Masakadza,4-85 S. Williams,5-110 E. Chigumbura,6-156 M. Waller,7-157 P. Utseya,8-166 N. Madziva,9-202 B. Taylor,10-208 J. Nyumbu Bowling D. Steyn 8 - 1 - 24 - 1(w-1) J. Duminy 8.2 - 0 - 35 - 3(w-1) M. Morkel 8 - 0 - 41 - 1(nb-1 w-3) W. Parnell 8 - 0 - 39 - 1(w-1) A. Phangiso 10 - 0 - 38 - 1 R. Rossouw 3 - 0 - 17 - 1 A. de Villiers 2 - 0 - 13 - 0(w-4) Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Jeremiah Matibiri TV umpire: Owen Chirombe Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: South Africa won by 63 runs