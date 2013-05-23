'La Decima'? Ha! Nadal's number two was much tougher, says uncle Toni
PARIS Rafael Nadal is chasing a historic 10th French Open title in Paris, but nothing will ever come close to trying to win his second.
Elite panel umpire Asad Rauf was withdrawn from next month's Champions Trophy on Thursday following media reports he was under investigation by Mumbai Police.
"In the wake of reports that the Mumbai Police are conducting an investigation into Asad Rauf's activities, we feel that it is in Asad's best interests as well as those of the sport and the event itself, that he is withdrawn from participating in the ICC Champions Trophy," International Cricket Council Chief Executive David Richardson said in a statement.
"At this stage, the ICC has no further comment to make."
(Writing by Alison Wildey, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
PARIS Rafael Nadal is chasing a historic 10th French Open title in Paris, but nothing will ever come close to trying to win his second.
World number one Andy Murray has joined a growing list of players to disagree with 24-times grand slam winner Margaret Court's views on same-sex marriage but has urged players to resolve any conflicts before the next Australian Open.