Umpire Asad Rauf looks up at the rain during the fourth day of the second test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington March 17, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray/Files

Elite panel umpire Asad Rauf was withdrawn from next month's Champions Trophy on Thursday following media reports he was under investigation by Mumbai Police.

"In the wake of reports that the Mumbai Police are conducting an investigation into Asad Rauf's activities, we feel that it is in Asad's best interests as well as those of the sport and the event itself, that he is withdrawn from participating in the ICC Champions Trophy," International Cricket Council Chief Executive David Richardson said in a statement.

"At this stage, the ICC has no further comment to make."

