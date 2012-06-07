By Brian Murgatroyd
| DUBAI, June 7
DUBAI, June 7 Umpire Billy Doctrove, who along
with Australian Darrell Hair was at the centre of the
controversial Oval test which Pakistan forfeited against England
in 2006, has announced his retirement.
The West Indian was due to umpire Thursday's one-dayer
between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Pallekele but withdrew because
of a family bereavement and will not be extending his ICC
contract when it expires this month, the International Cricket
Council said in a statement.
Doctrove, 56, and Hair penalised Pakistan for alleged
ball-tampering in August 2006, a decision which led to the
visiting team's refusal to play on.
It was Doctrove's ninth test as an on-field umpire but while
Hair officiated in just two more tests after the incident, the
West Indian went on to stand in a total of 38 tests, 117 one-day
internationals and 17 Twenty20s.
He umpired the final of the World Twenty20 in Barbados in
2010 when England beat Australia.
Doctrove's international career began in 1998 and his final
match in the middle was the second test between New Zealand and
South Africa in Hamilton in March.
The players' pavilion at Windsor Park in Roseau on his home
island of Dominica was named after Doctrove in 2010.
"It has been an incredible 14 years for me as an
international umpire and I have enjoyed every moment of it," he
said.
ICC umpires and referees manager Vince Van Der Bijl added:
"Billy has been an excellent servant of the game and we thank
him on behalf of the entire cricket fraternity for his
outstanding contribution".
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)