April 4 A bowler clattering into the non-striker's wicket will now be no-balled under new playing conditions, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Thursday.

A dead ball had previously been called when bowlers disturbed the non-striker's stumps during their delivery stride but the ICC's General Manager - Cricket, Geoff Allardice, said it had "not adequately dealt with the situation".

Although a rarity in the international game, it became a regular occurrence last year with England bowler Steven Finn's repeated breaking of the wickets at the non-striker's end eventually drawing complaints from opponents South Africa.

He was denied the wicket of South Africa captain Graeme Smith at Headingley when a dead ball was called after he clipped the stumps before having Smith caught behind at the other end.

The new condition will come into effect on April 30 and the first international match to be played under the new regulation will be the opening one-day international between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh in Bulawayo on May 3.

"The introduction of this playing condition will now provide greater certainty for all involved when a bowler breaks the wickets during the act of delivery," added Allardice. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)