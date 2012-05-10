DUBAI May 10 David Richardson, the former South
Africa wicketkeeper, has been chosen by the International
Cricket Council as its new chief executive.
The 52-year-old Richardson, who played 42 tests and 122
one-day Internationals, will replace fellow South African Haroon
Lorgat when the latter's four-year term ends in June, subject to
the appointment being ratified at June's ICC Annual Conference
in Kuala Lumpur.
The appointment was approved by the ICC Board in a
teleconference on Thursday following a recommendation by the
organisation's nominations committee after the leading
candidates were interviewed in Mumbai last weekend.
Richardson has been with the ICC for more than 10 years as
its cricket general manager and was an unsuccessful applicant
for the chief executive's role in 2008.
"It is a great honour to be nominated to be Chief Executive
of the ICC," Richardson said in an ICC press release. "I am
delighted with this opportunity and thank the ICC Board for
their approval."
Richardson will become the fourth ICC chief executive
following on from Australians David Richards (1993-2001) and
Malcolm Speed (2001-2008) and Lorgat.
He was his country's first choice behind the stumps for more
than six years after their readmission to international cricket
following a two-decade long international sporting boycott
brought about through the policy of apartheid.
(Reporting by Brian Murgatroyd, Editing by Ed Osmond)