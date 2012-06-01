(Adds consideration of day/night tests)
LONDON, June 1 The ICC Cricket Committee has
decided to keep the controversial Duckworth Lewis method for
calculating one-day targets when weather intervenes while making
minor changes in other areas of the game, the sport's governing
body said on Friday.
The committee considered a proposal by V.Jayadevan for a new
way of working out run chases for reduced overs matches at a
two-day meeting at Lord's this week.
"The committee unanimously agreed that there was no evidence
of any significant flaws in the D/L method nor did the committee
believe that any improvements could be offered by the VJD
method. Therefore the committee decided to continue with D/L,"
the ICC said in a statement.
Duckworth Lewis has long been criticised because of its
complex mathematics.
The technology behind the Decision Review System has also
been queried in some quarters but the ICC committee fully backed
the idea.
"The committee noted the improvements in DRS technology and
that DRS has almost totally eradicated player-dissent. This is
an extremely beneficial side effect of the DRS," David
Richardson, ICC general manager - cricket, said.
"We have always said that DRS was there to assist the
umpires in getting more decisions correct and eradicating the
obvious mistakes. The statistics demonstrate that it has been
effective in that objective. The committee re-affirmed this as
the aim."
DAY/NIGHT TESTS
They recommended trialling day/night tests and the proposal
will go forward for consideration by representatives of the
game's leading countries during meetings at the ICC's annual
conference in Kuala Lumpur from June 24-28.
"The committee agreed that it was important to maintain the
impetus with regard to day/night test cricket and recommended
that should the competing countries in a bi-lateral series agree
that they wish to trial day/night test cricket then this request
should be accommodated," the ICC said.
The recommendation was made after receiving reports on
trials that have already taken place at first-class level and
spectator feedback.
The committee also heard that a prototype sensor has been
developed that can be worn during matches and would indicate
whether or not the bowler's elbow is being straightened during
the delivery swing.
Other changes which were recommended included an increase in
the number of permitted short pitched deliveries from one to two
per over in one-day cricket.
Powerplays should also be restricted to the first 10 overs
plus one five-over batting powerplay to be completed by the 40th
over. In a non-powerplay over, only four fielders ought to be
allowed outside the 30 yard circle.
With regards to test cricket, the committee suggested that
drinks should not be brought on to the field other than at the
official drinks breaks as well as urging teams not to waste time
at referrals.
The committee also asked for more consultations on switch
hitting and confirmed previous ICC plans for a 16-team World
Twenty20 every two years from 2014.
(Reporting by Mark Meadows; Additional reporting by Brian
Murgatroyd in Dubai; Editing by Alison Wildey)