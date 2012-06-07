By Brian Murgatroyd
| DUBAI, June 7
DUBAI, June 7 Chief executive Haroon Lorgat has
hit back at suggestions of bias over the ICC's plan to retain
the Duckworth-Lewis method of deciding interrupted matches
instead of adopting an alternative system from India.
Mr V Jayadevan, who devised the alternative VJD method, has
written to International Cricket Council (ICC) president Sharad
Pawar to criticise last week's decision.
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, a former ICC Cricket
Committee chairman, also said VJD should have been given a
year's trial.
"It is not a healthy situation ... when the former chairman
has such a critical view of how it was handled," Lorgat told
reporters on Thursday at the launch of a worldwide tour of the
World Twenty20 trophy ahead of the next edition in Sri Lanka in
September.
"With respect to Sunil Gavaskar, I was present at the
meeting (of the Cricket Committee), the president of the ICC was
present and the process was proper, fair and transparent.
"Let's not forget Duckworth-Lewis is a tried and tested
method and to radically change something, you need something
that is radically different and makes substantial sense," Lorgat
added.
The Cricket Committee is made up of 16 members, including
Lorgat and Pawar and former international captains Mark Taylor,
Ravi Shastri and Kumar Sangakkara, and is chaired by former West
Indies skipper Clive Lloyd.
It also contains South Africa coach Gary Kirsten, ICC's head
match referee Ranjan Madugalle and leading umpire Steve Davis.
The Duckworth-Lewis method was first used in international
cricket in 1997 and was adopted by the ICC as its standard
method of calculating targets in rain-affected matches in 2001.
WORLD TWENTY20
The issue of a rain rule has been thrown into sharp focus by
the scheduling of the World Twenty20 in Sri Lanka.
The event, which starts on Sept. 18, covers a time of year
traditionally marked by the start of heavy monsoons in Colombo.
In 31 years as a test-playing country, Sri Lanka has only
scheduled nine days of international cricket in October and six
of those have been affected by rain.
"We have a serious level of concern over that but such is
Mother Nature you can't control that," said Lorgat.
"You can do your utmost to schedule wisely and the front end
of the tournament is in September but there's one week in
October we have got to get through."
Lorgat steps down as chief executive at the end of June
after four years in the role.
"I'm quite happy," he said. "Not happy that I'm going but
happy that I've achieved what I set out to do.
"From a lot of the feedback I get, the image and the
reputation of the ICC and cricket globally has grown
tremendously."
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)