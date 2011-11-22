Nov 22 International Cricket Council (ICC)
chief executive Haroon Lorgat will step down after a four-year
tenure in June 2012, the governing body said on Tuesday.
"My sense is to step aside after having delivered a
successful ICC Cricket World Cup and the new global ICC strategy
which is now in place," Lorgat, an all-rounder who played 76
first class matches for Eastern Province and Transvaal, said in
a statement.
Lorgat's eventful tenure included ICC relocating its
headquarters to Dubai and dealing with issues such as the 2009
attack on visiting Sri Lankan cricketers in Lahore, hosting of
this year's 50-over World Cup in the Indian sub-continent and
the recent spot-fixing scandal that led to three Pakistani
cricketers to be jailed.
ICC president Sharad Pawar was happy the way Lorgat steered
the governing body through those "tricky situations".
"I am satisfied that his contribution to the ICC and to
cricket leaves us in a solid position," Pawar said.
"The game owes Mr Lorgat a debt of gratitude for his good
leadership and while we are sad at his departure we understand
fully the reasons and wish him well in the future."
ICC Vice-President Alan Isaac will oversee the recruitment
of the next chief executive.
