DUBAI, June 8 Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith
Malinga will be event ambassador for the world Twenty20
tournament taking place in the country in September and October,
the International Cricket Council said on Friday.
Malinga, 28, is joint leading wicket-taker for Sri Lanka in
Twenty20 cricket along with spinner Ajantha Mendis, with 40
wickets from 32 matches.
The fast bowler, who has retired from test cricket to
concentrate on the limited-overs forms of the game, also plays
in the Indian Premier League for Mumbai Indians.
"Lasith is a special player and one of the most recognisable
cricketers in the world," said ICC Chief Executive Haroon Lorgat
in a statement. "Whenever he runs in to bowl with his
distinctive action there is a thrill in the game. I am sure he
will add to the buzz that has already surfaced."
The event, which features the world's top 12 men's and top
eight women's national teams, will be held at four venues
throughout Sri Lanka from Sept. 18 to Oct. 7.
