MUMBAI India's Shashank Manohar has withdrawn his resignation as chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and will complete his term which ends in June next year, the governing body said on Wednesday.

A lawyer by profession, Manohar had resigned in March citing personal reasons, having been elected unopposed on a two-year term as the ICC's first independent chairman in May last year.

After being persuaded by the ICC board, the 59-year-old later deferred his resignation, saying he will step down after the annual conference in June, when administrative reforms of the governing body would be complete.

"The International Cricket Council (ICC) today confirmed Shashank Manohar will continue to function as the Independent Chairman of ICC until the end of his elected term which is June 2018," the ICC said in a statement.

Former Indian cricket board (BCCI) president Manohar has led the governing body's move to reverse the 2014 decision which effectively put India, England and Australia in control of the game's finances and administration.

At last month's meeting in its Dubai headquarters, the ICC board voted for a new financial model and governance structure to address the imbalance.

The BCCI was the only board to oppose the new financial model and was one of the two that voted against a revised constitution, which will allow the ICC to include additional full members in the future.

The decisions will have to be ratified at the ICC's annual conference in June.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)