LONDON, Sept 18 Test teams will be allowed two extra decision reviews after 80 overs of an innings for a trial period starting on Oct. 1, cricket's world governing body announced on Wednesday.

The decision was among measures agreed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) at a chief executives' committee meeting in Dubai.

It means the controversial Decision Review System (DRS) could be modified before the Ashes return series starting in Australia in November.

At present teams are allowed only two reviews an innings, with some critics saying that is already too many.

"A trial will be conducted whereby a team's referrals will be topped-up to two reviews after 80 overs of an innings," the ICC said in a statement.

"This trial will start from 1 October 2013 in all test matches in which the DRS (decision review system) is used, with the results being monitored and considered by the working group."

The DRS was criticised in for criticism during the last Ashes series when England's Stuart Broad was allowed to remain at the crease when the umpire missed a thick edge which was caught and Australia were unable to appeal, having used up their quota of reviews.

The ICC said the working group would be established to consider the best use of technology to help umpires make decisions.

It said there would be a review of "the objectives and philosophies of using technology, the technologies, protocols and procedures as well as the role and training of television umpires."

The 'Snickometer' system, used to resolve contentious decisions concerning contact with the edges of the bat, could ultimately be included in the list of approved DRS technologies subject to an independent assessment.

The ICC also supported further investment in training for television umpires.

