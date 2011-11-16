By Ken Borland
| JOHANNESBURG
JOHANNESBURG Nov 16 South Africa captain Graeme
Smith said he was disappointed that the International Cricket
Council (ICC) had decided to postpone a world test championship
until 2017.
"It's disappointing. The ICC obviously have their reasons
but my opinion is that the right decision has not been made for
cricket," Smith told a news conference on Wednesday, on the eve
of South Africa's second test against Australia.
"As cricketers, we want to see the ICC make decisions that
are the best for the game and I'm not sure that's happened now.
Waiting another five years, you can skip a whole generation in
that time," Smith, the longest-serving current test captain,
said.
ICC chief executive Haroon Lorgat announced in Dubai on
Monday that the test tournament between the four top teams on
the ICC rankings would not begin until 2017 because of other
commitments on the calendar.
Australia captain Michael Clarke said he would have loved to
have played in a world test championship.
"If it works out, it will be fantastic, but by that stage
I'll probably be watching on the couch," he told Wednesday's
news conference.
"It sounds like a great event. I remember when Australia
played the Rest of the World back in 2005/6, it was a fantastic
experience. There's no better way to test yourself than against
the best players from around the world.
"The idea certainly has merit, they've just got to fit it
into the calendar," Clarke said.
