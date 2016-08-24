DUBAI Durban's Kingsmead and Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain risk sanctions after outfields at both venues were rated as "poor" by match referees following drawn tests this week, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Wednesday.

The first test between South Africa and New Zealand ended in a damp draw on Tuesday without a ball being bowled over the final three-and-a-half days due to a sodden outfield at Kingsmead.

Also on Tuesday, the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board launched an investigation after only 22 overs could be played over five days in the fourth and final test between West Indies and India at the Queen's Park Oval due to a soggy outfield.

The lack of action meant India clinched the four-test series 2-0 but surrendered top spot in test rankings to Pakistan, less than a week after taking over the number one position from Australia.

Match referees Andy Pycroft and Ranjan Madugalle submitted reports to the ICC, expressing concerns over the quality of the outfields at Kingsmead and Queen's Park Oval respectively.

"The reports have been forwarded to Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB), who now have 14 days to provide their responses," the ICC said in a statement.

According to ICC regulations, the maximum punishment for a venue which incurs the "poor" rating for the first time is a $15,000 fine, along with a warning and a directive for appropriate corrective action.

