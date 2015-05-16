NEW DELHI May 16 A policeman has been left blind in one eye after being struck by six hit by South African David Miller in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match, local media reported on Saturday.

Aloke Aich, 53, was struck in the right eye in the game between Kolkata and Punjab at Eden Gardens on May 9.

"I am still in a state of shock and deeply saddened to hear about the loss of Mr Aich's eye. A freak accident! My prayers are with u," a shocked Miller tweeted on Friday.

Aich's son said Kolkata Police were paying the medical expenses but feared the accident might cost his father, the sole earning member in the family, his job as well.

"I don't know what will happen. With his right eye gone, I don't think he would be able to sit behind the wheel again," he told the Indian Express newspaper.

"Will they keep him in the job or will he be asked to take voluntary retirement? How will we survive if he loses his job? We are a lower middle-class family, dependent solely on his income," he added. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Justin Palmer)