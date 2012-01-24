ADELAIDE Jan 24 India are not embarrassed by their showing on the tour of Australia despite being soundly beaten in the first three tests and taking another hammering on the first day of the fourth, bowler Ravi Ashwin said on Tuesday.

Off-spinner Ashwin took two of his country's three wickets before lunch at the Adelaide Oval but Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke ran rampant in the afternoon to push the hosts to 335 for three at the close of play.

"I think it was really good batting by Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke, they really took the game away from us in the second session," the 25-year-old told reporters.

"Teams have to play, someone has to lose so nobody is embarrassed in the dressing room," he added.

"We're all quite happy to keep coming out and keep trying again and again. Nobody is embarrassed, I'm very sure about that."

Ashwin was dropped for India's innings and 37-run defeat in the third test in Perth and it was not only his bowling that was missed at the WACA.

A handy batsman, he scored a century in his third test against West Indies in November and a half century in the second test against Australia in Sydney.

Despite the most of the much vaunted specialists above him in the batting order having had disappointing tours, he was confident they could give a good account of themselves in Adelaide.

"I think we have nothing to lose at this point in time," he said.

"Being three-nil down gives us a bit of a license to go out and play our natural game which could be a real blessing in disguise for us and all that's important is to get those first 20-30 runs and stick it out.

"We'll have to look for those initial starts and try to capitalise and that could be the crucial stage of this game."

As for the bowling, Ashwin, who finished with 2-81 after the first day, repeated his feeling that he and his team mates, quick bowler Ishant Sharma in particular, had been unlucky in Australia.

"I've said this before but I really believe the rub of the green hasn't gone our way," he said.

"The nicks are not going to hand for (Sharma), he's beating the bat so many times, it's that kind of day at the office."

(Editing by Patrick Johnston)

