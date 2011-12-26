Australia's Ed Cowan falls during the first day of their first cricket test match against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Australia's Ed Cowan acknowledges spectators after reaching his half century against India during the first day of the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Zaheer Khan (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's captain Michael Clarke during the first day of their first cricket test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Zaheer Khan (C) is congratulated after taking the wicket of Australia's captain Michael Clarke during the first day of their first cricket test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Zaheer Khan appeals for a wicket during the first day of the first cricket test match against Australia, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

MELBOURNE Debutant Ed Cowan said the lack of a decision review system cost Australia two wickets and precious momentum after the hosts ended a controversial opening day of the first test against India on 277 for six on Monday.

The opening batsman ground out a half century before he was given out caught behind off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin shortly after Mike Hussey had departed angrily when he was dismissed in a similar manner for a first-ball duck off a fiery Zaheer Khan.

Australia recovered through an unbeaten 63-run stand by wicketkeeper Brad Haddin and paceman Peter Siddle to give the hosts a slight edge at the close, but the outspoken 29-year-old Cowan said the chance to drive home that advantage was stolen.

"Today, momentum went against us because of it. Two of the top six (wickets)... that's the game," he told reporters after scoring a 68 at a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground.

"Of course, I was disappointed for (Hussey). It was a massive moment in the game. We thought we were half an hour away from really nailing them, driving them into the dust.

"We get through Zaheer Khan's spell unscathed and it's a totally different complexion on the day's play."

India's cricket board vetoed the use of the review system before the series, leaving both players fuming that they had no recourse, but the tourists were also frustrated when numerous appeals were turned down in the final session.

Zaheer dismissed Hussey a ball after bowling captain Michael Clarke for 31, before Ashwin made it three wickets for the addition of nine runs to leave Australia reeling on 214-6.

The number six Hussey's dismissal by umpire Marais Erasmus left him furious and television replays appeared to show the ball missing his glove and glancing his sleeve on the way through to India skipper MS Dhoni.

Amid the drama, Haddin (21) and Siddle (34) rode their luck to stumps but the Australian wicketkeeper appeared particularly fortunate when a strong lbw appeal was turned down despite it appearing plum in front on the replay.

IMPRESSIVE COMPOSURE

Resuming on 170-3 after the tea interval, Clarke and Cowan added a brisk 45 for the fourth wicket, before Zaheer, who had struggled for rhythm in his first test after a four-month injury layoff, found his line in devastating fashion.

The 33-year-old beat Clarke with a sizzling rising delivery that faded away wide from off-stump, then had him chop onto his wicket with the next ball that cut back in.

Following Hussey's dismissal, Haddin flicked a single off his pads to deny Zaheer a hat-trick and briefly quell the Indian fans' raucous cheers.

Cowan displayed impressive composure as he posted his half-century and built a 113-run stand with former captain Ricky Ponting after lunch.

The pair pushed Australia to 159 before tea to steady the ship after the hosts had wobbled to lunch on 68-2.

Desperate to score his first century in nearly two years, Ponting was out for 62, poking at an Umesh Yadav delivery that bounced savagely and glanced the bat before giving VVS Laxman a simple catch in the slips.

Ponting's wicket was Yadav's third and the rangy 24-year-old had the day's best bowling figures of 3-96 in just his third test, though Ishant Sharma was unlucky to miss out on a wicket after a tight afternoon spell.

Yadav earlier had Shaun Marsh out for a duck when the number three spooned a simple catch to Virat Kohli at gully, before ending Twenty20 specialist David Warner's innings after a quickfire 37 ended with a miscued hook caught behind by Dhoni.

Yadav declined to buy into the review system debate. "If it's a bad decision or a good decision, it's part of the game," he said, with an awkward smile.

