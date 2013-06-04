Australia were bowled out for 65 by India in a Champions Trophy warm-up match on Tuesday in a blow to their morale ahead of their title defence.

Already shorn of injured captain Michael Clarke, who is a doubt for their tournament opener against England on Saturday, the Australians allowed India to rack up 308 for six before being skittled out cheaply to lose by 243 runs.

India were inspired by Dinesh Karthik's 146 not out while Umesh Yadav took five for 18 as Australia never got going in their reply with Adam Voges top-scoring with 23.

India won their opening warm-up match against Sri Lanka by five wickets on Saturday when Australia overcame West Indies by four wickets.

