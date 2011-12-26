Indian Super League expands with two new franchises
The Indian Super League (ISL) has been expanded to 10 teams next season from the current eight, organisers of the franchise-based soccer competition said on Monday.
MELBOURNE Scoreboard at the end of the opening day of the first test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday.
Australia first innings
E. Cowan c Dhoni b Ashwin 68
D. Warner c Dhoni b Yadav 37
S. Marsh c Kohli b Yadav 0
R. Ponting c Laxman b Yadav 62
M. Clarke b Khan 31
M. Hussey c Dhoni b Khan 0
B. Haddin not out 21
P. Siddle not out 34
Extras (lb-21, w-2, nb-1) 24
Total (six wickets, 89 overs) Still to bat: J. Pattinson, B. Hilfenhaus, N. Lyon
Fall of wickets: 46-1 46-2 159-3 205-4 205-5 214-6
Bowling (to date): Z. Khan 23-5-49-2 (1-w, 1-nb), I. Sharma 20-6-40-0, U. Yadav 20-4-96-3 (w-1), R. Ashwin 26-2-71-1
(Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
The Indian Super League (ISL) has been expanded to 10 teams next season from the current eight, organisers of the franchise-based soccer competition said on Monday.
SEOUL South Korea's President Moon Jae-in suggested on Monday that countries in Northeast Asia could form a bloc - including isolated North Korea - to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, his presidential office said.