India's M.S Dhoni lies on the field during their one-day international cricket match against Australia in Brisbane February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien

Scoreboard after Australia beat India by 110 runs in the seventh match of the one-day international Tri-series, also featuring Sri Lanka, at the Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday.

Australia won the toss and elected to bat.

Australia innings

M. Wade c & b Sharma 45

D. Warner c Tendulkar b Pathan 43

R. Ponting c Pathan b Khan 7

P. Forrest c Kohli b Pathan 52

M. Hussey c Raina b Pathan 59

D. Hussey not out 26

D. Christian not out 30

Extras (b-2, lb-12, w-12) 26

Total (five wickets, 50 overs) 288

Did not bat: B. Lee, M. Starc, X. Doherty, B. Hilfenhaus

Fall of wickets: 1-70 2-83 3-117 4-217 5-223

Bowling: Z. Khan 10-0-46-1 (4w), V. Kumar 10-0-60-0 (1w), I. Pathan 10-0-61-3 (5w), S. Raina 10-0-44-0, U. Yadav 7-0-46-0 (1w) R. Sharma 3-0-17-1 (1w)

India innings

G. Gambhir c Wade b Lee 5

S. Tendulkar c Doherty b Hilfenhaus 3

V. Kohli c Hussey b Hilfenhaus 12

R. Sharma c Wade b Lee 0

S. Raina c Wade b Christian 28

M. Dhoni c Christian b Hilfenhaus 56

R. Jadeja c Forrest b Starc 18

I. Pathan c Wade b Hilfenhaus 19

V. Kumar b Lee 6

Z. Khan c Wade b Hilfenhaus 9

U. Yadav not out 6

Extras (lb-4, w-10, nb-2) 16

Total (all out; 43.3 overs) 178

Fall of wickets: 1-8 2-15 3-16 4-36 5-82 6-114 7-149 8-162 9-168 10-178

Bowling: B. Hilfenhaus 9.3-1-33-5 (1nb, 1w), B. Lee 10-0-49-3 (1nb, 3w), D. Christian 6-0-27-1 (2w), M. Starc 8-0-36-1 (2w), X. Doherty 10-0-29-0 (2w)

