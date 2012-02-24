Sri Lanka's captain Mahela Jayawardene (L) talks to his Australian counterpart Michael Clarke during their one-day international cricket match at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Tri-series standings after Sri Lanka beat Australia by three wickets at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Friday.

P W L T BP* Total

Sri Lanka 6 3 2 1 1 15

Australia 6 3 3 0 2 14

India 6 2 3 1 0 10

* Bonus point awarded to sides who achieve a run rate 1.25 times that of the opposition.

- -

Previous results:

Feb 21 - Sri Lanka beat India by 51 runs in Brisbane

Feb 19 - Australia beat India by 110 runs in Brisbane

Feb 17 - Sri Lanka beat Australia by eight wickets in Sydney

Feb 14 - India and Sri Lanka tied in Adelaide

Feb 12 - India beat Australia by four wickets in Adelaide

Feb 10 - Australia beat Sri Lanka by five runs in Perth

Feb 8 - India beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in Perth

Feb 5 - Australia beat India by 65 runs in Melbourne

- -

Remaining fixtures (all matches are day/night and start at 0320 GMT unless stated:

Feb 26 - Australia v India, Sydney

Feb 28 - India v Sri Lanka, Hobart

Mar 2 - Australia v Sri Lanka, Melbourne

Mar 4 - First final, Brisbane

Mar 6 - Second final, Adelaide

Mar 8 - Third final, Adelaide^ (0250)

^ If required

(Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Tom Pilcher)