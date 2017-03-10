BENGALURU, March 10 Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc has been ruled out of the remaining two tests of the series against India with a stress fracture to his right foot, the country's cricket board said on Friday.

The pace spearhead would return home to begin his rehabilitation, Cricket Australia said in a statement.

The four-match series is tied at 1-1 with the third test, in Ranchi, starting on March 16. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien)