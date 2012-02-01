French Open king Nadal hails Uncle Toni after 10th French Open title
PARIS Rafa Nadal paid tribute to his uncle and coach Toni after winning a record-extending 10th French Open title on Sunday.
SYDNEY Scoreboard after Australia beat India by 31 runs at Sydney's Olympic stadium on Wednesday in the first of two Twenty20 matches.
India won the toss and chose to bowl
Australia innings
D. Warner c Raina b Vinay Kumar 25
M. Wade b Raina 72
T. Birt c Raina b Ashwin 17
D. Hussey b Sharma 42
G. Bailey not out 12
M. Marsh not out 0
Extras: (w-2, lb-1) 3
Total: (for four wickets, 20 overs) 171
Did not bat: D. Christian, J. Faulkner, B. Hogg, B. Lee, X. Doherty
Fall of wickets: 1-38 2-79 3-135 4-170
Bowling: Ashwin 4-0-34-1, Kumar 3-0-34-0, Vinay Kumar 4-0-28-1 (w-1), Raina 3-0-22-1, Sharma 3.4-0-27-1 (w-1), RG Sharma 0.2-0-2-0, Jadeja 2-0-23-0.
India innings
G. Gambhir c Marsh b Hussey 20
V. Sehwag c Hussey b Lee 4
V. Kohli c Warner b Hogg 22
S. Raina b Christian 14
RG. Sharma b Hussey 0
MS. Dhoni not out 48
R. Jadeja c Warner b Christian 7
R. Ashwin not out 15
Extras: (w-6, lb-3, nb-1) 10
Total: (for six wickets, 20 overs) 140
Did not bat: R. Sharma, R. Vinay Kumar, P. Kumar
Fall of wickets: 1-6 2-47 3-53 4-53 5-72 6-81
Bowling: Lee 4-0-36-1 (w-4), Doherty 4-0-23-0 (w-1), Faulkner 2-0-18-0, Christian 4-0-35-2 (nb-1), Hussey 2-0-4-2, Hogg 4-0-21-1
(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)
PARIS Until Sunday, Stan Wawrinka had an unblemished record in grand slam finals -- but then he had never faced Rafa Nadal in the Spaniard's favourite arena, Court Philippe Chatrier at the French Open.