Diego Costa says he won't go to China, only to Atletico
LONDON Chelsea striker Diego Costa has no interest in a lucrative move to a Chinese club because it would jeopardise his chances of playing in next year's World Cup.
PUNE, India Left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe took 12 wickets in the match to help Australia beat India by 333 runs on Saturday as the tourists took a 1-0 lead in the four-test series between the world's top-ranked sides.
India, who went into the contest on a 19-match unbeaten streak, were skittled out for 107 in their second innings, chasing a mammoth victory target of 441 in a test that lasted less than three days.
O'Keefe took six wickets for 35 runs in both innings to record his maiden test 10-wicket haul.
LONDON Arsenal salvaged some silverware from a traumatic season as they denied Chelsea the double with a 2-1 victory in an enthralling FA Cup final thanks to Aaron Ramsey's late winner on Saturday.