Cricket - India v Australia - First Test cricket match - Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, India - 25/02/17. Australia's Steve O'Keefe celebrates with team mates the wicket of India's Ravichandran Ashwin. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

PUNE, India Left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe took 12 wickets in the match to help Australia beat India by 333 runs on Saturday as the tourists took a 1-0 lead in the four-test series between the world's top-ranked sides.

India, who went into the contest on a 19-match unbeaten streak, were skittled out for 107 in their second innings, chasing a mammoth victory target of 441 in a test that lasted less than three days.

O'Keefe took six wickets for 35 runs in both innings to record his maiden test 10-wicket haul.

