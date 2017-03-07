Diego Costa says he won't go to China, only to Atletico
LONDON Chelsea striker Diego Costa has no interest in a lucrative move to a Chinese club because it would jeopardise his chances of playing in next year's World Cup.
BENGALURU India beat Australia by 75 runs in the second test to level the four-match series at 1-1 after home off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took 6-41 on the fourth day on Tuesday.
Australia, who won the opening test at Pune by 333 runs, were all out for 112 in their second innings as they chased 188 for victory on a difficult surface at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
The third test is in Ranchi and starts on March 16.
(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien)
MONACO Sauber's German driver Pascal Wehrlein, who missed the first two races of the Formula One season due to a back injury, will have another scan next week after crashing in Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix.