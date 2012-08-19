MUMBAI Aug 19 Middle-order batsman Subramaniam Badrinath will replace the retired VVS Laxman in the Indian squad for the two-test series against New Zealand, the country's cricket board said on Sunday.

Laxman announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday despite his selection for the two-test home series starting in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Right-handed batsman Badrinath, who turns 32 on Aug 30, has played two test matches for India, the last against South Africa in February, 2010.

The second and final test between India and New Zealand will start on Aug. 31 in Bangalore.

India squad: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Sachin Tendulkar, Subramaniam Badrinath, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, Zaheer Khan, Pragyan Ojha, Umesh Yadav, Ajinkya Rahane, Piyush Chawla, Ishant Sharma and Suresh Raina. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)