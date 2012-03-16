French Open - Storm brewing for Nadal as Wawrinka blocks his path
PARIS It has been a breeze for Rafa Nadal so far at this year's French Open -- but a storm is brewing.
DHAKA Bangladesh beat India by five wickets in the Asia Cup at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.
Scores: India 289-5 in 50 overs (S. Tendulkar 114, V. Kohli 66, S. Raina 51) v Bangladesh 293-5 in 49.2 overs (Tamim Iqbal 70, Nasir Hossain 54, Jahurul Islam 53; P. Kumar 3-56)
BIRMINGHAM Australia were knocked out of the Champions Trophy without winning a game after Ben Stokes' stunning century guided England to an impressive 40-run Duckworth-Lewis victory on Saturday.