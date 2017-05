India beat Bangladesh by 208 runs to win the one-off test at Hyderabad on the final day on Monday.

Set an unlikely victory target of 459, Bangladesh were dismissed for 250 shortly after the scheduled tea interval.

India spin duo Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin picked up four wickets each.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien)