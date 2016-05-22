Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
NEW DELHI May 22 Politician Anurag Thakur was elected as president of the Indian cricket board (BCCI) on Sunday, taking charge of the world's richest cricket board.
The post has been vacant since Shashank Manohar resigned earlier this month to take over as the chairman of the International Cricket Council. Under new rules, ICC chairman must be an independent administrator with no link to home board.
Thakur, a 41-year-old parliamentarian representing India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, was BCCI Honorary Secretary before his elevation, which came at a special general meeting in Mumbai.
BCCI confirmed Thakur's election on their Twitter feed but were yet to name a new Honorary Secretary. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.