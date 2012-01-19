MUMBAI Jan 19 The India test side's
continued freefall in Australia has infuriated the media and
angered fans back home but advertisers and broadcasters are
refusing to give up on cricket, given a lack of alternatives and
the fickleness of local supporters.
Since the euphoria of a 2011 World Cup victory on home soil
in April, nothing has gone right for Mahendra Singh Dhoni's
team, who lost the number one test ranking to England after a
4-0 series whitewash on a tour there a few months later.
A similar humiliation looms in Australia, where they have
been thoroughly outplayed in the first three matches of a
four-test series but media planners insist cricket remains a hot
property.
"Overall, there won't be much of a difference. Cricket as a
property is still hot and advertisers will look to get on
board," Sanjay Chakraborty of ZenithOptimedia told Reuters.
The humiliation in Australia, however, would give more
bargaining power to advertisers buying slots for the one-day
international tri-series that followed the tests from Feb. 5, he
added.
ESPN-STAR Sports India are broadcasting the series and the
company's senior director of corporate development, Rathindra
Basu, believes the side only needed one good tournament to win
back fans who may have turned their back on cricket.
"All it takes is one big win or one big hundred and you will
find that all the negativity will disappear," Basu said.
Cricket drew more than a quarter of the country's total
advertising revenue of $2.41 billion last year and it is likely
to remain the same this year with big-ticket events like the
Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Twenty20 World Cup in Sri
Lanka lined up.
"Cricket gets Indians together like nothing else. Also,
events like the IPL are a mix of entertainment and cricket and
they appeal to the youth and female audiences, which is a boon
for advertisers," said Rohit Gupta, president of Multi Screen
Media, who own telecast rights for the lucrative Twenty20 event.
In India's uni-sport culture, cricket dominates sports
advertising revenue and Dhoni is one of the prime beneficiaries,
having signed a two-year deal with a talent management company
for two trillion rupees ($39.70 million) in 2010.
The previous highest by an Indian cricketer was Sachin
Tendulkar's three-year deal with another firm for $35.8 million.
None of them stood to lose in terms of brand value, said
television commercial maker Prahlad Kakkar.
"People like Dhoni and Sachin are sought after because they
are icons. As of now, I don't see anything affecting their brand
value," Kakkar said.
Hero MotoCorp, which has batsman Virender Sehwag and bowler
Ishant Sharma as brand ambassadors, is another major sponsor
staying loyal to cricket.
"Our commitment to the promotion of the game does not change
on the basis of the fluctuating fortunes of the national team,"
Hero MotoCorp senior vice president (marketing & sales) Anil Dua
told Reuters via email.
"Our commitment is for the long-term promotion of cricket
and cricketers in the country," Dua added.
($1 = 50.38 rupees)
