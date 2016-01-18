MUMBAI Jan 18 Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will replace injured Mohammed Shami in India's squad for the three Twenty20 internationals against Australia, the country's cricket board said on Monday.

The 25-year-old has not played international cricket since finishing as India's second-highest wicket taker at last year's World Cup with 17 victims.

Bumrah underwent surgery after in March and was named in the squad for the limited-overs series in Australia, only to be ruled out again with a hamstring injury.

The 22-year-old Bumrah sprung to prominence playing for the Mumbai Indians franchise in the Indian Premier League and is the joint-highest wicket-taker in his country's domestic Twenty20 competition this season. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Ed Osmond)