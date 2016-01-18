MUMBAI Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will replace injured Mohammed Shami in India's squad for the three Twenty20 internationals against Australia, the country's cricket board said on Monday.

The 25-year-old has not played international cricket since finishing as India's second-highest wicket taker at last year's World Cup with 17 victims.

Shami underwent surgery in March and was named in the squad for the limited-overs series in Australia, only to be ruled out again with a hamstring injury.

The 22-year-old Bumrah sprung to prominence playing for the Mumbai Indians franchise in the Indian Premier League and is the joint-highest wicket-taker in his country's domestic Twenty20 competition this season.

