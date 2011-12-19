MELBOURNE Dec 19 India's top order,
without prized batsmen Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid,
struggled on the first morning of their tour match against a
Chairman's XI in rainy Canberra on Monday.
India won the toss and chose to bat first at Manuka Oval but
were quickly reduced to 84 for four after the start of play in
the three-day match was hit by a near three-hour rain delay.
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma later steadied the ship with an
unbeaten 78-run stand to guide India to 162 for four at stumps.
Opener Virender Sehwag lasted less than four overs before he
was caught by Alex Doolan for 12 off lanky paceman Peter George.
Ajinkya Rahane was next to go, caught by Usman Khawaja off
quick Josh Lalor for 15, with opener Gautam Gambhir trudging off
three overs later after being bowled by Jason Behrendorff.
Vangipurappu Laxman, long Australia's tormenter, was bowled
for 15 by Victorian spinner Jon Holland as the quartet missed
out on time at the crease ahead of the first of four-tests
against Australia starting on Dec. 26 in Melbourne.
India paceman Ishant Sharma was not named in the 11 to bat
after bowling less than six overs in the team's two-day tour
match in Canberra last week before leaving the field.
Sharma's fitness remains in doubt amid reports of a
troublesome ankle, although Indian team officials said he had
not sustained any injury during the tour match.
Indian media reports have speculated that a player will be
flown out to Australia to cover for Sharma if he is ruled out of
the Boxing Day test.
The Chairman's XI includes a number of Australian batsmen
eager to prove themselves with a big score. Local media have
billed the match as a shoot-out for a test place between
out-of-form opener Phillip Hughes and the untried Ed Cowan, who
was drafted into the side after Shaun Marsh was sidelined with
injury.
Top order batsmen Usman Khawaja and David Warner, a Twenty20
specialist who scored a century in his second test against New
Zealand in Hobart, are also jostling for a spot in the first
test, with all rounder Shane Watson expected to return.
