By Ian Ransom
| MELBOURNE
MELBOURNE Dec 20 Batsman Virat Kohli
struck a commanding 132 against the Chairman's XI on the second
day of India's tour match in Canberra to bolster his hopes of
selection for the first test against Australia.
Kohli drove India to a first innings total of 269 before the
Chairman's XI moved to 214 for seven at stumps in reply, with
spinner Ravichandran Ashwin taking four wickets to leave the
three-day tour match evenly poised.
Ed Cowan, another hopeful for the Dec. 26 test, scored 109
for the Chairman's XI, but the embattled Phil Hughes, widely
tipped to be dropped for Melbourne, managed only 20 before
spooning a catch to India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni with an
ill-timed sweep.
Usman Khawaja, another clinging to his test spot in
Australia's brittle batting lineup, also gave selectors little
cause for confidence after being caught by Dhoni on 25 off
paceman Umesh Yadav.
Victorian spinner Jon Holland was the pick of the hosts'
bowlers, taking six for 70, including Kohli and the prized
wickets of Dhoni and VVS Laxman.
Zaheer Khan conceded 41 in a wicketless 10-over spell, with
fellow paceman Ishant Sharma rested with an ankle injury after
bowling less than six overs in last week's tour match before
coming off.
The tourists were confident Sharma would be fit for the
Boxing Day test, but would advise of his injury status later on
Tuesday or Wednesday, a team spokesman said.
