CANBERRA Dec 21 Australian batsmen Usman Khawaja and Phil Hughes finally got among the runs but it came too late to save their test places as India's tour match against a Chairman's XI fizzled out in a draw on Wednesday.

Khawaja (56) and Hughes (42) combined for an unbeaten opening partnership of 100 in 30 overs before the Chairman's XI declared to end the match, but both were dropped from the squad for next week's first test against the tourists in Melbourne.

India also batted for 30 overs on day three of their second tour match, posting 90 for two to add to their first innings 269, with opener Gautam Gambhir top-scoring on 42 not out at the Manuka Oval.

Even better news came when paceman Ishant Sharma, who was not originally selected for the match, was allowed to bowl four overs to illustrate he has a chance of being fit for the opening test despite an ankle injury.

Ed Cowan's 109 in the first innings to drive the Chairman's XI to 215-7 declared proved enough to win him his first international cap in the first of the four-match series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) starting on Monday.

Virat Kohli did his chances of claiming the number six slot in the Indian batting order no harm with a 132 on Tuesday.

(Writing by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; Editing by John O'Brien)

