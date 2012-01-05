Australia's captain Michael Clarke drives the ball during the second test cricket match against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

SYDNEY Australia captain Michael Clarke reached 300 runs just after lunch on the third day of the second test against India on Thursday, recording only the 25th triple century in test cricket.

The righthander flicked the ball through midwicket off the bowling of Ishant Sharma for the 37th four of his marathon innings to become the 21st cricketer to reach the milestone.

Clarke whipped off his helmet to acknowledge a standing ovation from the crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground and pointed his bat towards the home dressing room.

The 30-year-old joined Don Bradman (twice), Bob Simpson, Bob Cowper, Mark Taylor and Matthew Hayden as the sixth Australian to achieve the feat.

The triple century came from 432 balls in 567 minutes and also included one six.

Clarke had already established the highest score in 100 tests at the ground when he passed the 287 scored by England's Tip Foster in 1902-3 just before lunch.

(Editing by Peter Rutherford)