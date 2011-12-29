By Ian Ransom
| MELBOURNE
MELBOURNE Dec 29 Australia captain
Michael Clarke praised his bowlers for knocking over India's
potent batting lineup to win the first test in Melbourne on
Thursday and paid tribute to their ability to cobble together
runs after the hosts' bats failed to fire.
Australia won the test by 122 runs at the Melbourne Cricket
Ground without injured front-line bowlers Ryan Harris and Shane
Watson, with Peter Siddle leading an attack consisting of
21-year-old James Pattinson and recalled swing bowler Ben
Hilfenhaus.
The hosts now lead the four-test series 1-0, with the second
test due to start in Sydney on Jan. 3.
Pattinson took six wickets and was named man of the match in
just his third test, his second such award after a brilliant
debut against New Zealand, but the accolade could have gone to
any one of the three.
Hilfenhaus, recalled after a year in the freezer following a
poor Ashes series, finished with seven wickets, including a
career-best innings haul of five in the first innings, while
Siddle dismissed Sachin Tendulkar twice among his six wickets.
"They (executed) very well in this test match," Clarke told
reporters. "We deserve this win because of the amount of effort
and time we've put into our preparation, but it means nothing
come Sydney.
"It's certainly a time to enjoy the success of this first
test match, but once tonight has gone it's about reassessing,
working out how we're going to improve on this test match and
come all guns ablazing in Sydney and try to win another test
match."
CRITICISM
The unlikely trio also made telling contributions with the
bat, with Pattinson compiling a decisive unbeaten 37 to push
Australia to a lead of 292 on day four following an unbeaten 18
in the first innings.
Siddle's 41 helped Australia set a reasonable first innings
total of 333 while Hilfenhaus also made 33 for the match to
upstage a number of team mates higher up the order.
"Well, the advantage we have at the moment is that is Sidds
(Siddle) and Patto (Pattinson) are making runs, so they're
making up for a few of us like me," said Clarke, who made 31 and
one for the match.
The 30-year-old captain was forced to defend his struggling
specialist batsmen, who barring Ricky Ponting, lost their
wickets in bunches, often cheaply.
Australia's batters have been under fire since scoring 47
against South Africa in Cape Town and collapsing to lose the
second test against New Zealand in Hobart.
"What this test match shows me, if we can knock over such a
strong batting lineup like India for the amount of runs we have
for this test match, there's got to be something in the wicket
as well, it can't just be our batters," Clarke said.
"We copped a bit of criticism for being out for not many in
the second innings but there are reasons for that, there's
reasons for Cape Town, there's reasons for Hobart.
"I'm really happy with our batters plans, we've been
training as hard as any team I've been a part of, so we're doing
all the right things and having the confidence and freedom to
continue to back ourselves and I'm confident we can keep scoring
runs."
(Editing by Peter Rutherford; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on:
for more cricket stories