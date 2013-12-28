Cricket-Afghanistan to play MCC at Lord's
LONDON, April 7 Afghanistan's cricketers will play at Lord's for the first time in July after being granted a fixture against the MCC.
DURBAN Dec 28 South Africa were 299 for five at the close of play on the third day of the second test against India at Kingsmead on Saturday.
Scores: South Africa 299-5 (J. Kallis 78 not out, AB de Villiers 74, A. Petersen 62; R. Jadeja 4-87) v India 334 (M. Vijay 97, C. Pujara 70, A. Rahane 51 not out; D. Steyn 6-100, M. Morkel 3-50). (Compiled By Nick Said)
LONDON, April 7 Afghanistan's cricketers will play at Lord's for the first time in July after being granted a fixture against the MCC.
MUMBAI, April 7 Imran Tahir needed less than 12 deliveries to highlight the folly of his rejection at the Indian Premier League auction in February when the leg-spinner set up Pune's thrilling victory in their IPL opener against Mumbai on Thursday.