DURBAN Dec 29 India were 68 for two wickets in their second innings at the close of play on the fourth day of the second test against South Africa at Kingsmead on Sunday.

Scores: India 334 (M. Vijay 97, C. Pujara 70, A. Rahane 51 not out; D. Steyn 6-100) and 68-2 v South Africa 500 (J. Kallis 115, AB de Villiers 74, A. Petersen 62, R. Peterson 61; R. Jadeja 6-138).