MUMBAI, June 23 Former captain Anil Kumble will be India's head coach for the next year, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Thursday.

"After discussions we have taken a final call that for one year Anil Kumble will be the head coach," BCCI President Anurag Thakur told reporters in Dharamsala.

Former leg-spinner Kumble, 45, is India's most successful bowler and took 619 wickets in 132 tests and 337 from 271 one-day internationals.

The coach's post was vacant since Ravi Shastri's tenure as the team director ended with India's semi-final exit at the World Twenty20 tournament on home soil earlier this year.

For the post, the board received 57 applications which were made available to an advisory panel that included former captains Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly and former batsman VVS Laxman. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Alan Baldwin)