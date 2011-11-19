(Adds Sharad Pawar quotes)
* ICC chief dismisses corruption claim
* Indian Sports Minister wants probe
By Amlan Chakraborty
NEW DELHI, Nov 19 International Cricket
Council (ICC) President Sharad Pawar on Saturday joined the
Indian cricket board (BCCI) in dismissing former player Vinod
Kambli's claims of possible corruption in India's 1996 World Cup
semi-final loss to Sri Lanka.
A teary-eyed Kambli recently told a television channel he
had doubts about some of the decisions, including opting to bat
first, taken in the Kolkata match, which Sri Lanka won by
default following crowd trouble at Eden Gardens.
Chasing 252 for victory, India suffered a batting collapse
and slumped to 120-8 when a violent crowd stopped the game and
Kambli left the ground sobbing.
Pawar had his doubts about the allegations made by a former
cricketer known for his headline-grabbing penchant.
"If he is honest and committed cricketer, he should have
informed all. Even if he knew something, he kept quiet," Pawar
told Indian media.
"I honestly feel his allegations are an irresponsible
statement. I would rather go by what (former India captains)
Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar or Ajit Wadekar say.
"Had he (Kambli) focussed more on his game, he could have
been an asset for the team, just like (contemporary Sachin)
Tendulkar," Pawar added.
Kambli hit two double-centuries and two single ones in his
first seven tests before his career stuttered, primarily because
of his lack of focus.
BCCI also joined some of Kambli's former team mates,
including then captain Mohammad Azharuddin, in ruling out any
wrongdoing in the match.
"I don't think we need to attach any importance to someone
who wakes up 15 years after the incident to make these
allegations," BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla told reporters.
Sports Minister Ajay Maken, however, called for a probe into
the allegations.
"When a player of the team has made a charge, it should be
thoroughly investigated," Maken told reporters.
"It should be properly investigated and if something wrong
has happened then the culprits should be punished."
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt and pace bowlers
Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Amir were jailed this month for
taking bribes to fix incidents in last year's Lord's test.
