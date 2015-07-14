NEW DELHI, July 14 A panel appointed by India's top court proposed identical two-year suspensions on the Chennai and Rajasthan franchises of the Indian Premier League on Tuesday in a corruption scandal that erupted two years ago.

Set up in January by the Supreme Court to determine the quantum of punishment, the panel also recommended life suspensions on Chennai Super Kings official Gurunath Meiyappan and Rajasthan Royals' Raj Kundra from all cricket-related activities.

Meiyappan, son-in-law of International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Narayanswamy Srinivasan and Kundra, a former Rajasthan co-owner, had been found guilty of illegal betting.

Controversy swirled around the 2013 editions of the league with former India paceman S. Sreesanth and two other Rajasthan cricketers being arrested on suspicion of taking money to concede a fixed number of runs.

Sreesanth, who denied any wrongdoing, was subsequently banned for life by the Indian board. (Writing by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)