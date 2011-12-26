By Ian Ransom
| MELBOURNE
MELBOURNE Dec 26 Ed Cowan spent hours
patiently seeing off India's attack as he crafted a half-century
on debut but was quickly on the front foot after stumps, when he
told cricket's governing body to get its house in order over the
decision review system (DRS).
The outspoken 29-year-old opener said the lack of replay
technology cost he and Mike Hussey their wickets, and the team
momentum, as Australia were confined to 277-6 by the end of the
opening day of the first test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
"You saw the replays, you saw my reaction, you join the dots
I guess," he told reporters after his bid for a century on debut
ended on 68 with a caught behind decision off Ravichandran
Ashwin.
"With the DRS... as someone who loves their cricket and has
watched a lot of cricket, I can't understand why it can't be
handed down by the ICC (International Cricket Council) to be
uniform at all games."
"And that's me speaking as an outsider, not as someone who
has been in the bubble for a long time."
India's cricket board (BCCI) vetoed the use of the
technology, leaving Cowan and Hussey with no recourse and fuming
as they trudged from the ground.
Although disappointed, Cowan was also philosophical, saying
he thought the ledger of umpiring decisions would level for both
teams by the end of the four-test series.
He had also delighted in his 113-run stand with former
captain Ricky Ponting that helped Australia recover after they
were wobbling on 46-2 in overcast conditions after winning the
toss and opting to bat first.
Cowan replaced Phillip Hughes, who was dropped following
repeated failures in the test series against New Zealand.
He has been in career-best form in domestic competition
since transferring to the island state of Tasmania after being
starved for opportunities with New South Wales.
Cowan's tour diary of a strong season was turned into a book
and the opener now has enough fodder for another chapter after
top-scoring at the MCG in front of a crowd of 70,000, which
included a group of friends on a bucks' party in the stands.
"People (in the media) were sort of eulogising me being a
journeyman... to me (being selected) felt like the start of a
career, not as though something that I've earned and this is the
end," he added.
"Hopefully I can keep scoring runs to (keep ensuring) my
selection."
