INDORE, India Oct 11 Cheteshwar Pujara registered his eighth test century before India declared their second innings on 216 for three, setting New Zealand a 475-run victory target in the third and final test at Indore's Holkar stadium on Tuesday.

Along with Pujara's ton, Gautam Gambhir struck a fluent 50 in his comeback test as India declared less than an hour before the tea interval to give themselves more than four sessions to wrap up a 3-0 series sweep.

Pujara faced 148 balls for his 101 not out, which included nine boundaries, as he added 58 runs off 54 balls with Ajinkya Rahane (23 not out) for the fourth wicket.

After India declared their first innings on 557-5, New Zealand were all out for 299, conceding a 258-run lead in the first ever test match at the Indore venue. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O'Brien)