PERTH Jan 12 Mahendra Singh Dhoni has hinted he will quit test cricket if he decides to lead India in their World Cup defence in Australia and New Zealand in 2015.

Dhoni, who led the cricket-obsessed nation to 50-overs World Cup triumph last April, said it was still too early to decide if he would be around for the next tournament.

"Well if I want to see the 2015 World Cup in, I'll have to retire from one of the formats," he told a news conference ahead of the third test against Australia.

"It's too early right now. I am not that old. I am just 30. There is still time. We will see by the end of 2013."

Dhoni, who is captain of India's test, one-day internationals (ODI) and Twenty20 sides, carries the extra burden of keeping wicket and said making sure there was a successor ready was a factor in the 2013 deadline.

"What I really meant with that was by 2013 I would have to see where I stand when it comes to my body, whether I will be able to survive for the 2015 World Cup," he said.

"Of course form is a big factor but also, what I need to see is, if I play till 2014 and all of a sudden say I can't survive till the World Cup, then all of a sudden you have a new keeper coming in who has not played more than 30 international games.

"So by end of 2013 I need to decide, okay I'm fit enough to proceed in one of the formats.

"It's not personal interest, it's for the country. What I want is an individual who, if he is taking my place, should have played at least 60 to 100 ODIs before he goes into the World Cup.

"It's what my personal thinking is. We will accordingly see where it is. There's lots of time before that."

Dhoni took over as ODI Twenty20 captain in 2007 and added the test captaincy in 2008. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford) (For the sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))

